Weather Alert: Three car collision in Longford and greyhound racing postponed tonight owing to dense fog

Emergency services were called to the scene of a three car collision on the N55 between Ballymahon and Edgeworthstown in county Longford earlier this evening.

Driving conditions are very difficult across county Longford owing to dense fog and motorists are urged to drive carefully.

Meanwhile, the heavy fog also led to the cancellation of this evening's race meeting at Longford Greyhound Stadium. 

