Weather Alert: Three car collision in Longford and greyhound racing postponed tonight owing to dense fog

Emergency services were called to the scene of a three car collision on the N55 between Ballymahon and Edgeworthstown in county Longford earlier this evening.

@Longford_Leader 3 car crash on the ballymahon to edgeworthstown road beside Geraghty farm machinary. Garda on the scene. — Brendan O'Neill (@bennyoneill82) October 27, 2017

Driving conditions are very difficult across county Longford owing to dense fog and motorists are urged to drive carefully.

Reports of a crash in Carrickedmond. The fog is heavy, be careful out there — Ballymahon Daily (@BallymahonDaily) October 27, 2017

Meanwhile, the heavy fog also led to the cancellation of this evening's race meeting at Longford Greyhound Stadium.

Longford canceled due to fog. — Irish Greyhound Talk (@IrlGreyhoundtlk) October 27, 2017

You may also be interested in reading:

Special bank holiday road safety warning issued to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists in Longford