Two incidents of speeding recorded in Longford as part of #OperationSlowDown

There have been two incidents of speeding recorded in Longford on National Slow Down Day, which is taking place across the country today.

The two Longford motorists are among 106 incidents of speeding recorded across the country since 7am this morning.

A driver was detected travelling at 120km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 at Lackan, Edgeworthstown. A second motorist was found to be travelling 90km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R194 at Ballynacross Granard Longford.

Gardaí are out in force on Longford roads today as part of #OperationSlowdown.

Since 07:00 this morning, Gardaí and GoSafe has checked the speed of 53,460 vehicles nationally, with 106 vehicles detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Longford Gardaí warn motorists to 'slow down' especially since #StormBrian is on the way

Notable speeding incidents include: