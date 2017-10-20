Two incidents of speeding recorded in Longford as part of #OperationSlowDown
Gardaí out in force for National Slow Down Day today
National Slow Down day began at 7am this morning
There have been two incidents of speeding recorded in Longford on National Slow Down Day, which is taking place across the country today.
The two Longford motorists are among 106 incidents of speeding recorded across the country since 7am this morning.
A driver was detected travelling at 120km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 at Lackan, Edgeworthstown. A second motorist was found to be travelling 90km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R194 at Ballynacross Granard Longford.
Gardaí are out in force on Longford roads today as part of #OperationSlowdown.
Since 07:00 this morning, Gardaí and GoSafe has checked the speed of 53,460 vehicles nationally, with 106 vehicles detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.
Longford Gardaí warn motorists to 'slow down' especially since #StormBrian is on the way
Notable speeding incidents include:
- 87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R712 at Pennefatherslot Kilkenny Kilkenny
- 97km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R147 at Balreask Old Navan Meath
- 87km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N21 at Croagh Rathkeale Limerick
- 108km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the L3044 at Clonmelsh Carlow Carlow
- 106km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R334 at Cahernichole East The Neale Mayo
- 66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N20 at Rathgoggan South Charleville Cork
- 65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N72 at Shinnagh Rathmore Kerry
- 77km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the L3013 at Kilquilly Ballyjamesduff Cavan
- 102km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R446 at Ballyeighter Aughrim Galway
- 100km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R693 at Clashacrow Freshford Kilkenny
- 125km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R238 at Drumskellan Muff Donegal
- 120km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 at Lackan Edgeworthstown Longford
- 119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 at Lisfannan Bridge End Donegal
- 119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N2 at Reaghstown Ardee Louth
- 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 at Clauass Enniscorthy Wexford
- 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N53 at Barronstown Hackballscross Louth
- 116km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N14 at Mulnagung Lifford Donegal
- 139km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 at Osberstown Naas Kildare
- 113km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 at Kill West Kill Kildare
- 113km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 at Kilcroney Bray Wicklow
- 90km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R194 at Ballynacross Granard Longford
- 110km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N3 at Edenburt Virginia Cavan
- 109km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 at Coolcots Wexford
- 109km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N52 at Durrow Demense Tullamore Offaly