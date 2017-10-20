Longford speeder among 44 detections so far this morning  #OperationSlowDown

A driver was detected travelling at 120km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 at Lackan, Edgeworthstown, Longford, as part of Operation Slowdown, which began at 7am this morning.

Gardai are out in force on Longford roads today as part of the national ‘Slow Down Day’.

Gardaí and GoSafe (between 7am and 8.30am) has monitored the speed of 18,420 vehicles with 44 vehicles detected traveling in excess of the applicable speed limit this morning.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau earlier this morning said" I would like to commend those road users who are compliant,continue to drive safely and do not put themselves and other road users in danger"

He continued; “It is disappointing that 44 drivers were detected speeding putting every other road users in danger we urge all drivers to please Slowdown.”

Notable speeding incidents include:

· 74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R712 at Pennefatherslot, Kilkenny, Kilkenny

· 106km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R334 at Cahernichole East, The Neale, Mayo

· 66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N20 at Rathgoggan South, Charleville, Cork

· 102km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R446 at Ballyeighter, Aughrim, Galway

· 120km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 at Lackan, Edgeworthstown, Longford

· 119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 at Lisfannan, Bridge End, Donegal

· 119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N2 at Reaghstown, Ardee, Louth

· 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 at Clauass, Enniscorthy, Wexford

· 139km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 at Osberstown, Naas, Kildare

· 113km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 at Kill West, Kill, Kildare

· 110km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N3 at Edenburt, Virginia, Cavan

· 93km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 at Coolcots, Wexford (applicable speed limit for truck/bus/vehicle towing. 80 is the limit on a road and 90 on a motorway )

There has been full compliance at the following locations:

· R419 Kilbride, Portarlington, Laois

· N5 Portaghard, Frenchpark, Roscommon

· R561 Kilnanare, Firies, Kerry

· R586 Caherogullane, Bantry, Cork