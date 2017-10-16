Longford on RED Alert: A warning to Longford motorists - car crushed by falling tree during Hurricane #Ophelia

Motorists nationwide are being warned once more after two people were seriously injured by a falling tree in the South East.

The two people were in a car when it was struck by a falling tree at Aglish in West Waterford just before noon on Monday, October 16.

The accident comes after repeated calls for people to stay indoors as Hurricane Ophelia tracks across the country.

The two people are said to be in a serious condition following the terrifying incident.

