Motoring Alert: #RSA issues warning to #Longford road users ahead of Hurricane #Ophelia

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), is advising people in Longford to take extreme care using the roads as Met Éireann has issued RED and ORANGE Weather Warnings for the country.

RED wind weather warnings are in place for counties Wexford, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford. A status red warning is an exceptional event. People should take action to protect themselves and their properties. People living in areas where a Red level weather warning has been issued should not make any non-essential journeys. There should be no cycling in RED zones and avoid where necessary elsewhere.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists should also be aware of the extreme danger posed by gale force winds.

ORANGE wind weather warnings are in place for the rest of the country, including Longford.

The status of weather warnings may change over the next 24 hours.

Should the status change in Longford disruption will be caused to school transport services.

People living in coastal areas are also being warned of the risk posed by flooding in coastal areas from storm surge.

The Coast Guard is requesting members of the public to avoid any visits or walks to coastal or cliff areas.

Animal welfare organisations has also urged people to keep pets and animals inside to avoid injury and loss.

The warnings are in place from 9am on Monday, October 16 to 3am on Tuesday, October 17.

The RSA is advising driving test candidates in counties affected by a RED weather warning and who are scheduled to take their driving test tomorrow Monday, October 16, NOT to turn up for their driving test.



The RSA will be in touch at a later date to reschedule your driving test. The RSA apologises for any inconvenience caused but the decision has been made in the interests of public safety.

