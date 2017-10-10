Traffic Management on N63, Ballinalee Rd Longford

To facilitate a Utilities Survey there will be Traffic Management in place on the N63 Ballinalee Road, Longford on the nights of October 10, 11 and 12.

Works will commence at 8pm and continue until 4am each night.

The crew will be using something about the size of a lawnmower along or across the road to map the location of underground services.

Cones should not be necessary with the exception of opening manholes to verify the services (1 to 2 minutes per manhole).

Traffic will be interrupted but as the work is at night the disruption to traffic will be very minimal.

Traffic flow will dictate the work, i.e. if there is a build-up the unit will come off the road and let traffic clear.

The work progresses fairly quickly and the unit can pull off the road if there are any traffic build-ups.

Advance signage will be in place.