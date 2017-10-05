Motoring Alert: Temporary road closure in Longford to facilitate Garda forensic investigation

Longford County Council and the Gardaí wish to alert motorists of a temporary road closure that will come into effect from 1.30pm, today, Thursday, October 5.



The Junction of L -11273 and R 397 at Ballymacormack, outside Longford town, will be closed between 1.30pm and 3pm to facilitate Garda forensic investigations following a road traffic accident.

Longford to Ballymahon traffic will need to divert via Lanesboro / Terlicken.

Diversion signs will be in place and Longford County Council road staff will also be in place to assist motorists.

