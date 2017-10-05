Motoring Alert: Temporary road closure in Longford to facilitate Garda forensic investigation
Junction of L -11273 and R 397 at Ballymacormack closed from 1:30pm to 3pm today, Thursday, October 5
Motoring Alert: Temporary road closure in Longford. Junction of L -11273 and R 397 at Ballymacormack will be closed from 1:30pm to 3pm today, Thursday, October 5.
Longford County Council and the Gardaí wish to alert motorists of a temporary road closure that will come into effect from 1.30pm, today, Thursday, October 5.
The Junction of L -11273 and R 397 at Ballymacormack, outside Longford town, will be closed between 1.30pm and 3pm to facilitate Garda forensic investigations following a road traffic accident.
Longford to Ballymahon traffic will need to divert via Lanesboro / Terlicken.
Diversion signs will be in place and Longford County Council road staff will also be in place to assist motorists.
You may also be interested in reading: Appeal for information on jeep stolen from outside house along Cavan/Longford border