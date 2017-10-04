Appeal for information on jeep stolen from outside house along Cavan/Longford border

The distraught owner of a new white Hyundai Santa Fe jeep that was stolen in the early hours of this morning from outside her home on the Cavan/Longford border has launched a Facebook appeal for information to locate her vehicle.

Jacinta Jordan explained that the incident occurred at around 3.30am when she disturbed at least two intruders that entered her house in the Mullinalaghta/Mullahoran area.



Within minutes she realised that her white Hyundai Santa Fe jeep, registration number 171 CN 778, had been stolen.

Gardaí are investigating and if anyone has any information that may be of assistance they are being urged to contact their nearest Garda Station.

Jacinta said there was a sighting of her jeep near Carrick Church heading towards Ballyjamesduff before 4am and it is believed the raiders that at this location they were possibly trying to change the number plates.

Jacinta’s Facebook posts appealing for information have been shared more than 1,700 times.

