Longford Leader Motoring: Building for the Future

Audi demonstrated its acceleration toward the future of automotive at the 67th International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt.

The premium carmaker showcased an impressive presentation of three premiere Audi models – the Audi RS 4 Avant, the limited-edition Audi R8 V10 RWS and the Audi A8, as well as two innovative Audi concept cars.

Combining high performance with everyday usability, the all new Audi RS 4 Avant made its world debut at the 2017 IAA in Frankfurt. Its 2.9 TFSI engine with 450 hp and 600 Nm of torque makes the Audi RS 4 Avant the icon of the RS range and the sporty vanguard of the A4 family.

The quattro drive, which comes as standard, distributes the power of the V6 biturbo to all four wheels, creating a smooth, yet powerful driving experience. The impressive Audi RS 4 Avant can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds, with a top speed of 250km/h, and an optional increase to 280km/h. The standard-fit RS sport suspension sets the Audi RS 4 Avant another seven millimetres lower than the A4 basic model with sport suspension.

The new Audi RS 4 Avant travels on 19-inch forged aluminium wheels, as standard, with 20-inch wheels available as an option. Its sleek and sporty exterior is accentuated with striking air inlets with typical RS honeycomb structure. Together with the wide, flat single frame grille, the front of the car showcases how the overall design is inspired by the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO.

The Audi Sport GmbH is extending its R8 model series to include a new derivative with rear-wheel drive. The Audi R8 V10 RWS was unveiled as a limited edition model with only 999 units being engineered with both Coupé and Spyder variants.

ngineered for motoring purists with an appreciation for essential driving enjoyment, the Audi R8 V10 RWS will be built exclusively by hand at the Böllinger Höfe R8 factory in Germany.