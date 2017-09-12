Longford Leader Motoring: SEAT Ireland launches new EcoGrant offer

SEAT Ireland has unwrapped the details behind a new, cost saving offer it is rolling out to Longford motorists.

l Encourages scrappage of older diesel vehicles against purchase of latest, Euro 6 models



l Incentives of up to €2,750, according to model, applies to new petrol and diesel vehicles

l 0% finance available on all-new Ibiza and new Leon models

l Vehicles traded will be scrapped to ensure positive impact on environment

l Offer available to owners of any pre-Euro 5 diesel vehicle



SEAT Ireland is encouraging the uptake of latest generation, lower-emission new cars, hand-in-hand with the removal, of older, Euro 1-4 emissions standard vehicles from the Irish car parc, by today launching an attractive EcoGrant offer.

Owners of any diesel vehicle that complies with Euro 1-4 emissions legislation qualify for the EcoGrant offer.

They are then able to trade-in the vehicle to benefit from incentives - ranging from €800 to €2,750 - against a range of SEAT vehicles, if the vehicle is ordered by 31 December 2017. The trade-in vehicle needs to have been owned by the customer for at least six months.

All new SEAT petrol and diesel vehicles meet the latest Euro 6 emissions standards, currently the most stringent yet. There is a huge choice of models to choose from under the EcoGrant offer, starting from entry-level cars such as the SEAT Mii, to traditional favourites such as the all-new Ibiza and the new Leon, with 0% finance available on new Ibiza and Leon models and finance from as low as 3.9% on the SEAT Mii.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director of SEAT Ireland commented: “The EcoGrant offers customers of older diesel vehicles the opportunity to change into one of our new, lower emission models available across the SEAT range.”

“With the extremely attractive finance rates on offer including 0% finance on any new Ibiza or Leon, we are confident this will appeal to a wide audience and I would encourage everyone to visit their local SEAT dealer to find out more.”

All details of these offers, including additional financing offers are available on SEAT.ie/ecogrant - with orders possible from September 8.