Mullingar Autos Used Car Event continues until Wednesday

Mullingar Autos launched their Used Car event last Wednesday September 6 and it will continue this week until Wednesday September 13.

The week long event is taking place at their premises on the Dublin Bridge, Mullingar.

In preparation of the event, used car prices have been reduced substantially.

This includes a range of makes including Volkswagen, Skoda, Fiat and many more.

All cars purchased during the event will be entered into a draw for All Ireland Football Final Tickets, which sees Dublin facing Mayo for the second successive year.

Speaking about the event, Jim Bourke of Mullingar Autos said: “We are looking forward to getting motorists in to view our range of used cars this week.

“We have reduced prices on our used stock across several makes and models. That along with outstanding finance rates make for great savings. We really have something to suit all motorists during the week. Our stock is ranging from Small petrol cars for first time drivers to large seven seaters for families.”

The event is also available on www.mullingarautos.ie.