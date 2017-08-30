N55 between Ballymahon and Carrickboy reopen in Longford as works completed ahead of schedule

The N55 between Ballymahon and Carrickboy in county Longford is now fully re-opened to traffic.

Longford County Council announced this morning (Wednesday, August 30) that works have been completed ahead of schedule on the N55 Ballymahon to Carrickboy road, thereby facilitating the re-opening.

The stretch of road, which is expected to be a prime access route to and from the proposed Center Parcs site, was due to remain closed until next Friday, September 1.

