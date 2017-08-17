Car stolen during private sale

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the alleged unauthorised taking of a vehicle in Longford town over the weekend.

It’s understood a private deal of a 02 registered blue Seat Ibiza had been taking place between two men in the Harbour Point area of town last Saturday evening.

As negotiations aimed at its sale continued, the purported buyer fled with the car without paying.

The incident was not reported to gardaí until the following day but the investigation is focussing on how the alleged thief managed to flee despite the car’s keys remaining with its original owner.