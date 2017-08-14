Gardai appeal for information after man dies in Athlone motorcycle crash

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses after an Offaly man died following a crash at Summerhill, Athlone yesterday afternoon.

The accident occurred at 1pm on Sunday when the man in his 40s sustained sustained serious injuries after his motorcycle was in collision with a car.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and taken by Ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Anyone driving in the area who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Gardai at Clonark Garda Station 090 6437 102 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.