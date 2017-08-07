Longford Traffic Update: Long delays on N4 as Roscommon and Mayo fans flock to Croke Park

AA Roadwatch are reporting serious delays along the N4 today as Roscommon and Mayo fans make their way to Croke Park for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final.



So the advice for motorists is to be patient and drive safely and enjoy the action.

The big match throws-in at 2pm and the prize for the winners is an All-Ireland semi-final joust with Kerry. 