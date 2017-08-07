Longford Traffic Update: Long delays on N4 as Roscommon and Mayo fans flock to Croke Park.

AA Roadwatch are reporting serious delays along the N4 today as Roscommon and Mayo fans make their way to Croke Park for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final.

CROKE PARK: There's a bank holiday replay between Mayo and Roscommon's footballers at 2pm. Expect delays on the N4. https://t.co/pdsEzKbsHZ pic.twitter.com/6Tqfr5F7eP — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 7, 2017





So the advice for motorists is to be patient and drive safely and enjoy the action.

LONGFORD: Delays on N5 Westport/ Dublin Rd eastbound between Termonbary & Mullolagher https://t.co/0bSXZ1R48T — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 7, 2017

The big match throws-in at 2pm and the prize for the winners is an All-Ireland semi-final joust with Kerry.