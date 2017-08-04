Longford Traffic Update: Motorists travelling along N4 encountering lengthy delays

Heading into the busy August Bank Holiday weekend, motorists travelling on the N4 this evening are enduring lengthy delays due to roadworks.



A stop / go system is in place and some motorists have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration.

20 minute delay on N4 due to roadworks between Edgeworthstown & Longford, very little notice given, manual stop/go sign @aaroadwatch — Carmel Breheny  (@carmelbreheny) August 4, 2017

The Roads Department of Longford County Council has issued the following Road Closure notices for next week ;

Tuesday, August 8: Road Closure N55 Granard - Edgeworthstown at Asnagh / Cranalagh Beg to facilitate overlay works to be carried out by Roadstone

Traffic Control: Stop / Go , Traffic Lights

Wednesday & Thursday, August 9 & 10: Regional Road R198 Drumlish – Gaigue at Derawley / Barragh More to facilitate overlay works to be carried out by Roadstone

Traffic Control:Stop / Go, Traffic Lights