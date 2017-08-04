Longford Traffic Update: Motorists travelling along N4 encountering lengthy delays

Longford Traffic Update

Heading into the busy August Bank Holiday weekend, motorists travelling on the N4 this evening are enduring lengthy delays due to roadworks.

A stop / go system is in place and some motorists have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration. 

The Roads Department of Longford County Council has issued the following Road Closure notices for next week ; 

Tuesday, August 8: Road Closure N55 Granard - Edgeworthstown at Asnagh / Cranalagh Beg to facilitate overlay works to be carried out by Roadstone
Traffic Control: Stop / Go , Traffic Lights

 

Wednesday & Thursday, August 9 & 10: Regional Road R198 Drumlish – Gaigue at Derawley / Barragh More to facilitate overlay works to be carried out by Roadstone
Traffic Control:Stop / Go,  Traffic Lights