Longford Traffic Update: Motorists travelling along N4 encountering lengthy delays
Heading into the busy August Bank Holiday weekend, motorists travelling on the N4 this evening are enduring lengthy delays due to roadworks.
A stop / go system is in place and some motorists have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration.
20 minute delay on N4 due to roadworks between Edgeworthstown & Longford, very little notice given, manual stop/go sign @aaroadwatch— Carmel Breheny (@carmelbreheny) August 4, 2017
The Roads Department of Longford County Council has issued the following Road Closure notices for next week ;
Tuesday, August 8: Road Closure N55 Granard - Edgeworthstown at Asnagh / Cranalagh Beg to facilitate overlay works to be carried out by Roadstone
Traffic Control: Stop / Go , Traffic Lights
Wednesday & Thursday, August 9 & 10: Regional Road R198 Drumlish – Gaigue at Derawley / Barragh More to facilitate overlay works to be carried out by Roadstone
Traffic Control:Stop / Go, Traffic Lights
It's busy leaving Edgeworthstown heading towards Longford but the queue stops well before Sraid.— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 4, 2017