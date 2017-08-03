New Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup will be launched in Ireland in November

The all-new X-Class, Mercedes-Benz’s first venture into the pickup segment – has been unveiled to the public four months ahead of its expected introduction into Ireland.

Sporting a characteristic SUV appearance, the X-Class fits seamlessly into the broad Mercedes-Benz model portfolio. Its twin-louvre radiator grille, centrally positioned star and powerfully honed bonnet and headlamps, extending far into the wings, combine to give this newcomer a distinctly up-market appeal that echoes its passenger car stablemates.

Model Variants

Designed to suit all lifestyles and work environments, the X-Class comes in three model variants – PURE, a basic variant for classic robust use; PROGRESSIVE, a crossover variant in terms of quality feel and comfort; and POWER, a high-end variant designed for urban lifestyles.

Across all three design and equipment lines, owners can choose from nine attractive exterior colours and a variety of exclusive 17, 18 or 19-inch wheel rims. As expected from Mercedes-Benz, its premium credentials are seen in its three choices of cockpit trim, in a choice of six seat covers that includes two leather options with contrasting topstitching, and in a choice of two roof lining colours – all together the widest choice of materials and colours in this vehicle segment.



Individualisation comes from a diverse range of Mercedes-Benz designed accessories – from market launch, customers can add a styling bar, side bar, canopy, various covers as well as numerous cargo and off-road solutions.

Driving Enjoyment

Driving the X-Class, owners experience a level of enjoyment on a par with passenger cars. Thanks to its wide track and a spring and damping system tuned to deliver Mercedes-Benz levels of comfort, X-Class delivers high levels of off-road and on-road performance.



Like all Mercedes-Benz vehicles, the X-Class stands out for its exemplary passive and active safety elements - Active Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Traffic Sign Assist being amongst its most notable features.

Billed as the first intelligently connected pickup, ‘Mercedes me’ connect means owners are linked to their X-Class via smartphone at all times.

Tough & Stylish

In design terms, X-Class represents a fine balance between tough and stylish. It has an elongated body that exudes pure dynamism thanks to its long 3,150mm wheelbase, short and cladded front overhang, backward-shifted passenger compartment and very long rear overhang.

Its longitudinal dynamics are reflected in its side windows, with a kink along the beltline, its taut lines and muscular, sculpted surfaces. Flared wheel arches, a commanding front and its purist rear design accentuate the impression of width to give it a powerful on-road presence.

Inside, PROGRESSIVE and POWER lines include a centre console prominently framed by a decorative trim in silver shadow. The instrument cluster consists of large, analogue round dials from the C-Class and V-Class range, which, in both versions, are tubular in form with a 5.4-inch colour multimedia display positioned between the dials.



Other items to which special attention was paid include seat comfort, thanks to optimum lateral support, a high seat position and the use of ergonomically formed soft foam with POWER variant having electrically adjustable seats and electric two-way lumbar support, as standard.



Payload

In work terms, X-Class can haul a payload of up to 1.1 tonnes – sufficient, for example, to transport seventeen full 50-litre barrels of beer in the cargo area. Towing strength up to 3.5 tonnes gives it power to pull a trailer containing three horses or an eight-metre yacht.



The only mid-size pickup equipped with lighting in the cargo area as standard, the load bed is designed wide enough to fit a Euro-pallet between the wheel arches.

Technical

Technical features include a choice of five drive programs: Comfort, ECO, Sport, Manual and Offroad and ECO start/stop function and a COMAND online multimedia system with 8.4 inch diagonal screen – the biggest in its segment with 960 x 540 pixels resolution and high-contrast technology that markedly increases the image quality of its 360-degrees camera and navigation maps.

Engines

Powering the X-Class is a 2.3-litres, high-torque, common-rail diesel engine with a choice of two power outputs – 120kW/163hp in the single turbocharged X220d, and no less than 140kW/190hp in the biturbo X250d. Six-speed manual transmission is standard with seven-speed automatic transmission available on for the X250d and X250d 4MATIC models.

Prices

Prices have yet to be agreed and will not be announced here until closer to launch.

“We’re relishing the challenge that this excellent new addition to our range will bring”, commented Fergus Conheady, Commercial Vehicle Sales Manager.