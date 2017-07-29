Concern over mobile phone thefts as thieves prey on Longford motorists

The Leader has been made aware of at least two incidents where lorry drivers reported the thefts of phones inside the grounds of Longford Retail Park, Athlone Road.



It's understood both episodes occurred in the last two weeks as drivers momentarily stepped out of their vehicles to make deliveries.



A lorry driver, who asked to remain anonymous, said two of his colleagues had fallen foul to suspected mobile phone thefts since the start of July.



“Two of our drivers in the space of two weeks had their personal and work phones taken out of two different lorries.”



The lorry driver said on both occasions the thieves struck as deliveries were in the process of being made.



He said despite there also being an onus on drivers to ensure their personal belongings were safely locked away and out of sight, the trend was one which especially disconcerting.



“It seems to be a recurring thing and has happened in the very same area,” he said, adding that another alleged theft involving a motorist was also posted on Facebook.



“The last (incident) happened only yesterday.



“It just seems that there are people who are sitting, waiting and watching and preying on people before pouncing.”