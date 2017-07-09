Motorcyclist dies following collision with three cars on N55

A 26-year-old male motorcyclist has died following a collision with three cars on the N55 at The Pigeons, between Glasson and Tang, in County Westmeath.

Gardaí at Glasson are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision.



The collision occurred at approximately 8pm last evening, Saturday, July 8.



The motorcyclist collided with three cars at the Pigeons.



The injured man was treated by Emergency Services personnel at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.





The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.



Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene.



The Coroner has been notified of the death.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station 090-6498550, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.





