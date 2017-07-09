N55 Athlone / Ballymahon Road between Glasson and Tang is closed tonight following serious collision

Reporter:

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The closure is in place both ways on the N55 Athlone / Ballymahon Road between Glasson and Tang and there are diversions in place.