Longford Leader Motoring: Prestigious award for O'Reilly & Son Volkswagen

O’Reilly & Sons Volkswagen Longford can now lay claim to being the best Volkswagen Service centre in the country in terms of service quality.

They have recently won the prestigious service quality award for 2017, beating off stiff competition from over 40 other Volkswagen aftersales dealers around the country.

The award is based on a number of measurements including overall customer satisfaction, knowledge of the aftersales staff, and quality of the work carried out.

Speaking on behalf of O’Reilly & Sons, General Manager Kevin O’Reilly said “ I’m delighted for the team here, that they are getting the recognition they deserve. Over the last 2 years, a lot of hard work has gone into achieving this. The level of service and aftersales care that we are now providing to all of our customers is second to none. This level of attention to detail, our loyal customer base, and a significant investment in tooling, equipment and training means that we are in a position to provide a service to the highest standards expected.”