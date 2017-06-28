Traffic lights still out of order in centre of Longford town

Longford County Council are advising that the traffic lights at the junction of Main Street/Richmond Street in Longford Town are out of order until further notice.

A Council spokesperson explained, "It appears that there is a serious technical fault and repair crews are working to resolve the issue.

"The lights have been set flashing amber in the interim.

"Motorists are asked to proceed with caution in the vicinity of the junction.

"Further updates will be provided when available."

