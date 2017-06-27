Traffic lights out of action at Main Street / Richmond Street junction in Longford town
Traffic lights are out of order in the centre of Longford town.
Traffic lights are out of action at the Main Street / Richmond Street junction in Longford town (part of N5 route) until tomorrow.
Longford County Council confirmed this evening (Tuesday, June 27) that traffic lights at the Longford Arms Hotel are out of order and they will not be repaired until tomorrow afternoon.
Motorists and pedestrians are asked to approach the junction with caution.
LONGFORD: Traffic lights out of action at the Main St/Richmond St jct in Longford (part of N5 route) until tomorrow. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 27, 2017