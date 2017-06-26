Colmcille Vintage Tractor Run hits the road for 2017

Colmcille Vintage Club will hold its annual Tractor Run on Sunday July 2 next.

This year’s event will see all monies raised being donated to Kidney Dialysis Longford/Cavan branches.

As the committee gears up for this very special event, members are hoping to repeat, if not improve on last year’s efforts.

“Over the last two years we have had 78 to 80 vintage tractors taking to the road,” organiser Micheál Shaughnessy added.

“We hope to repeat that again this year.

“The day itself provides a great opportunity for people to meet up and support a very worthwhile charity.”

To date, Colmcille Vintage Club has raised close to €80,000 for worthy causes in the locality and the efforts go from strength to strength with each passing year.

“We are looking forward to meeting members from other clubs many of whom come from 50 or 60kms away,” added Mr Shaughnessy.

“People spend thousands of Euros restoring vintage tractors and we want to make the day as relaxing and enjoyable as possible for everyone.”

On the day registration kicks off at 12 noon sharp and participants are being advised to arrive early so that they can avail of some much needed refreshments before they begin the run.

This year’s route takes off from The Cross, Aughnacliffe and travels up to Molly Cross and down to Culray, into Loch Gowna and on then into Arva.

The return route will be through Moyne and Fostra and participants can expect to arrive back in Colmcille around 4pm.

Sponsorships cards are available locally or donations can be made on the day of the tractor run.

“We would be encouraging all those who took part in the run to come and support it once again this year and we are also looking forward to meeting those who will be joining us for the first time,” said Mr Shaughnessy.

“It will be a great day out and we will be raising lots of money for charity as well.”