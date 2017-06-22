Road closures to facilitate Longford Summer Festival
To facilitate the Longford Summer Festival 2017, the road closures, listed below will be in place in Longford Town during the coming weekend.
Thursday, June 22
Roads for Closure: Main Street, Longford
Hours of Closure: 7pm to 11:30pm
Friday, June 23
Roads for Closure: Market Square/Ballymahon Street,
Hours of Closure: 7pm to 11:30pm
Saturday June 24
Roads for Closure: Main Street, Longford
Hours of Closure: 7pm to 11:30pm
Sunday, June 25
Roads for Closure: Market Square/Ballymahon Street,
Hours of Closure: 3pm to 8:30pm
Signed traffic diversions will be in place and in the interest of public safety, motorists are asked to reduce speed and to heed all signs.