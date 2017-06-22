Road closures to facilitate Longford Summer Festival

To facilitate the Longford Summer Festival 2017, the road closures, listed below will be in place in Longford Town during the coming weekend.

Thursday, June 22

Roads for Closure: Main Street, Longford

Hours of Closure: 7pm to 11:30pm

Friday, June 23

Roads for Closure: Market Square/Ballymahon Street,

Hours of Closure: 7pm to 11:30pm

Saturday June 24

Roads for Closure: Main Street, Longford

Hours of Closure: 7pm to 11:30pm

Sunday, June 25

Roads for Closure: Market Square/Ballymahon Street,

Hours of Closure: 3pm to 8:30pm

Signed traffic diversions will be in place and in the interest of public safety, motorists are asked to reduce speed and to heed all signs.