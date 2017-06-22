Road closures to facilitate Longford Summer Festival

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To facilitate the Longford Summer Festival 2017,  the road closures, listed below will be in place in Longford Town during the coming weekend.

 

Thursday, June 22
Roads for Closure: Main Street,  Longford
Hours of Closure: 7pm to 11:30pm

 

Friday, June 23
Roads for Closure: Market Square/Ballymahon Street, 
Hours of Closure: 7pm to 11:30pm

 

Saturday June 24
Roads for Closure: Main Street, Longford
Hours of Closure: 7pm to 11:30pm

 

Sunday, June 25
Roads for Closure: Market Square/Ballymahon Street, 
Hours of Closure: 3pm to 8:30pm

 

Signed traffic diversions will be in place and in the interest of public safety, motorists are asked to reduce speed and to heed all signs.