Knockbridge Vintage Club road run and coffee morning

Knockbridge Vintage Club are holding a Road Run and Coffee Morning on Sunday, July 9 in memory of founding member, Paddy Fox who passed away earlier this year.

All proceeds raised on the day will be donated to North Louth Hospice.

The day will kick off at 11.30am with a Coffee Morning in Knockbridge Community Centre just outside Dundalk, Co. Louth.

The Road Run will depart at 2pm.

Vintage cars and tractors are all welcome to join the Road Run to Blackrock Beach where the vintage vehicles will park on the beach for all to see.

After the stop-over, the convoy will then return to the Community Centre for a BBQ and entertainment.

A Knockbridge Vintage Club spokesperson said that “the North Louth Hospice do fantastic work offering invaluable services to the people in our community. Paddy was a treasured member of our club for many years. We hope that as many people as possible drop in to the Community Centre during the day, bring a friend, enjoy some delicious homemade treats and make a donation to this very worthy charity in memory of Paddy.”

For further information on Knockbridge Vintage Club events contact 087 2204261 or check out the Knockbridge Vintage Club Facebook Page.