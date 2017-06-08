WEATHER: Motorists urged to drive with care as Met Éireann issue weather warning for Longford

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Longford along with twelve other counties this afternoon.

The warning is valid from today (Thursday) through to 10pm this evening. Met Éireann is warning of thundery downpours with possible localised flooding.

The warning also covers Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Leitrim and Sligo.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising Longford motorists to take care while driving.