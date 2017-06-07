The build is what strikes first with impressive new Fiat Tipo

When driving the new Fiat Tipo thoughts of our old Latin teacher in the CBS flashed through the mind.

When we got something wrong he would bark:”Stand up. Sit down. Forget everything you said. Start again.”

Perhaps it was the ‘clear the mind’ message that hit home. For it is with a fresh, clear mind that we should approach new Fiat, new Tipo.

The Italian company has had its up and down. However, it is back big time in Ireland, not in the sense of the number of dealers it has dotted around the country, but with good, solid products.

My recent outing in a petrol powered Tipo satisfied in many ways, but was most striking in the actual feel of the car. The quality of the build just hits you, in the drive especially, but visually too.

And one got the impression the car was so well put together you could drive it for miles and miles over bad, potholded roads and it wouldn’t develop a rattle. Honestly!

New Tipo arrived late last year with an impressive entry price of €17,995 for the range that included the hatchback and station wagons. They have since been joined by the very room sedan.

Impressive standard Irish specification included air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity and full size spare wheel on all versions.

With diesel and petrol offerings, mated to manual or automatic dual-clutch transmissions, in three trim levels (Pop, Easy and Lounge) wFiat offered a lot at very competitive prices.

The Pop trim level, for example, is equipped with air conditioning, remote central locking, front and rear electric windows, body-coloured door mirrors with electric adjustment, six airbags, chrome door handles, split rear seats, a front seat centre arm rest, full size spare wheel, USB and Bluetooth connectivity with steering wheel remote controls.

The Tipo hatchback is a good sized, smart looking car. It looked very good in white with body coloured door mirrors set off by chrome door handles.

The interior of my top end Lounge version got the chrome treatment, with a subtle strip right across the fascia. Nice touch!

Tipo measures 4.37 metres in length, and it offers a best in class 440 litres of luggage space in the deep boot, which houses the spare in the floor.

The interior is really room all round, for legs, head and shoulders, with the difference between front and back minimal, and the seats are a good size and accommodating.

And Tipo doesn’t want for equipment, as you can learn if you refer to the specification sheet below.

My drive was in the high energy 1.4-litre T-jet petrol powered Tipo. The petrol experience in a test car is rare these times, so it was good to get the chance to look again as a swing back in the petrol direction appears on the cards.

Fiat are renowned for the production of engines with a bit of zip; with a get up and go feel, if you like. This 120bhp unit offers that; a most pleasing and assured drive, punchy, yet not particularly thirsty, quiet, yet with enough going on that you feel involved.

And with a slick 6-speed ’box, keeping the drive on the boil is never a problem. Overall one would have to say the Tipo experience was pleasant. Fiat and Tipo are back!

The car

Fiat Tipo Lounge hatchback 1.4 litre petrol, 6-speed manual €20,495, 4-cylinders, 1368cc, 120hp at 5,000rpm, 215Nm at 2,500rpm, top speed 200km/h, 0 to 100km/h in 9.6 seconds, fuel consumption 6.0 l/100km (combined cycle), C02 139g/km, annual road tax €280.



Specification

Automatic climate control, TFT display, height and reach adjustable Dualdrive power steering, height adjustable driver’s seat, front electric windows, rear view camera, full size spare wheel, rear seat slip and fold, rear 12v socket, Uconnect 5” touchscreen, DAB radio, bluetooth, USB, AUX-in and navigation system, steering wheel with audio controls, 17” alloy wheels, chrome door handles, six airbags, ESC+hill holder+ABS with EBD+TPMS, chrome pack (windows, gear lever, fog lights and grille surrounds).

Optional - metallic paint €525; heated front seats €250; height adjustable passenger seat €150; safety pack €250; safety pack plus €600; comfort pack plus €1,000.