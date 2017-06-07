Michael Moore to host 172 Mercedes-Benz test drive event

Michael Moore Mercedes-Benz have announced that a 6% price reduction is available on all new vehicles registered before July 31, 2017.

This offer is available across the entire Mercedes-Benz model range at Michael Moore Mercedes-Benz.

You can now order your 172 vehicle and avail of a guaranteed 6% price reduction.

Every new Mercedes-Benz model will remain reduced by 6% once it is registered by the end of July, irrespective of model choice or specification.

As many new Mercedes-Benz owners have discovered, this unique initiative represents the kind of value never before imagined, with retail prices starting at just €25,595, for the entry model A-Class, right through the entire model range without exception.

Michael Moore Mercedes-Benz, which as showrooms in Portarlington and Athlone, will be hosting a Test Drive event from Wednesday, June 7 until Saturday, June 10.

You can contact one of the dedicated Mercedes-Benz team on 090-6403000 to arrange your test drive.

You said you would drive a Mercedes-Benz one day. One day is now at Michael Moore Mercedes-Benz.

