The 10 types of driver you'll meet on Longford roads

1. The person on top of the steering wheel...



'I like to see all of the road, thank you very much.' This person is taking no chances and the seat is wedged as close to the dash as possible.

2. White van lads...

The lads are supposed to be working, but instead they're cruising around, all three of them, having a great time and generally mouthing off at other motorists. The lads are always in a rush and going nowhere.

3. The passenger seat driver...



These people are the best drivers in the world. 'Sure, I've never had an accident in my life.' They instruct you at every turn and are just waiting to take over. Our advice, let them - if you don't, your head will melt.

4. 'My nerves are gone' girl...



This girl is up the walls. She's praying for no traffic, no roundabouts, no guards and no hill starts. Give her a series of one way streets....and it's curtains altogether.

5. 'Where's he going' guy...



This guy is obsessed with his fellow motorists. He thinks everyone is doing something wrong and proceeds to ask this question of every car he passes. People in the wrong lane at roundabouts will see this question adorned with quite a few expletives.

6. The boy racer...



The man. The myth. The legend. At least in his own head. He spends his days 'cruising' around town in a hair dryer on wheels, usually a ridiculous looking Toyota Starlet full of his mates. As Pat Shortt would say, there's more power in my left elbow!

7. The person who is just too relaxed...



Nothing phases this driver. They could circumvent the roundabout at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris multiple times, and still have the craic while doing it. 'Sure what's the point in getting worked up - we'll come out somewhere, lads.'

8. Sunday drivers...

A hate figure across the country. Heads out, keeps it at 40km/h and clogs up roads up and down the country. 'Don't mind them lads behind us, we're taking it handy, Mary.' As they enjoy the countryside, our next driver is losing his mind behind him.

9. The shouter...



This driver loses it over the smallest things. Cyclists, traffic lights, Sunday drivers, tractors, no indicators, full lights - but most of all, people in the overtaking lane who are not overtaking anything.

10. The farmer...



The spring arrives and John Deeres and Massey Fergusons pull onto main roads all over the country. The sound ones pull in every now and then to let traffic pass, but the odd stubborn one holds his ground. 'I'm just as entitled to be on the road.'