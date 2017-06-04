A host of vintage vehicles and plenty of family activities at 12th annual Longford Vintage Club show

“There’ll be lots of fun for the kids with free activities. Mr Tayto will be providing just some of the free activities, with face painting, train rides, bouncing castles and a pet farm,” said Longford Vintage Club PRO Derrick Duke of Sunday's event.



“To help celebrate 100 years of Ford in Ireland, there is a Ford Focus WRX rally simulator. There is an indoor and outdoor craft area, wood-carving and a Blacksmith workshop. There is something to suit everyone. Also provided is our dog show.”



Established in 2005, Longford Vintage Club has gone from strength to strength over the past 12 years, with over 70 members currently involved with the organisation.



The key focus of the Longford Vintage Club is to bring together like-minded people who have a common love and interest in vintage cars and motorbikes, vintage tractors, farm machinery and vintage transportation of any type.



One of the club's main objectives is to find vintage vehicles, that are from Longford town and county that would have been in prominent use in our yesteryears, and that would be remembered by older members who can pass their stories down to the younger generation of club members to ensure the love of our heritage is not forgotten.



And the club will certainly be fulfilling that goal at the show on Sunday thanks to their many sponsors, without whom, it wouldn't be possible.



Sponsors of this year's show include Nolan Motors; Corrigan Fuel Services; Donlon Logistics; FBD Insurance; PJ Fallon & Son; Hannify Commercials; Derrymore Peat Ltd; Fenelon Precision Ltd; M&S Plant Spares; Granard Farmer's Mart Ltd; Brewster Electronic Electric Ltd; Blessington Stone & Concret Plant Hire Ltd; The Veterinary Clinic; Protrans; and Clarke Steel.

One of the main attractions at this year's show will bethe special exhibition celebrating 100 years of Ford in Ireland.

This exhibition will bring together a wide range of vehicles of varying ages.



Owners of vintage and classic Fords are welcome to join the exhibition. Exhibitors will get free entry and there will be a prize for the oldest Ford to show up on the day.



Speaking of the Ford section of the Show, Miceál Nolan of Longford Vintage Club said: “We are really looking forward to celebrating 100 years of Ford in Ireland and all Ford vehicles are welcome.”



Also in the Ford exhibition, there will be a 'Future Classics' section as well as the Ford Focus WRX Rally Simulator which will surely attract a number of rally enthusiasts on the day.



All of these attractions are included in the price of €10 per adult, with kids getting free entry.



“So if an adult shows up it's €10 entry. If an adult shows up with four kids, it's still €10 entry,” said Derrick Duke.



There will also be an indoor and outdoor craft area selling crafts and foods from the locality as well as further afield.



The Show will take place on Sunday June 4 next in Connolly Barracks, Longford, with gates opening at 12pm.



All vintage and classic cars, tractors, and stationary engines are welcome.



“Building on the success of our past shows, Longford Vintage Club's 12th Annual Vintage Show will be a fantastic family day out,” Derrick concluded.



For more info, call 087 116 7630 or email info@longfordvintageclub.com.



