Family fun at Longford Vintage Club 12th annual vintage show and craft fair

The Vintage Show promises to be a great day out for all the family, with a wide range of events and attractions, including vintage cars, tractors, commercials, stationary, engines and autojumble, a blacksmith workshop, an indoor and outdoor craft area, wood carving and plenty more.



There will also be a dog show, and a Ford Focus WRX Rally Simulator, as well as a special exhibition celebrating 100 years of Ford.



The exhibition will feature Ford cars, vans, lorries, trucks and tractors, vintage and classic cars up to 1992, as well as 'future classics', with free entry to exhibitors on the day.



For the kids, there will be plenty of fun provided by Corvenieo's entertainment, as well as train rides, face-painting, bouncy castles, and a pet farm.



If that wasn't enough, Mr Tayto himself will be in attendance on the day.



The show will kick off at 12pm on Sunday June 4 in Connolly Barracks.



Entry is €10 per adult, and exhibitors and kids go free.



For further information contact 087 116 7630 or email info@longfordvintageclub.com.



Alternatively, find 'Longford Vintage Club on Facebook to keep up to date on the event.