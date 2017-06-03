Transport Minister Shane Ross must set out timeline for review of maximum vehicle weight restrictions

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Transport Robert Troy TD says Minister Shane Ross must set out a timeline for the review of the current maximum vehicle weight restrictions.

In July 2016 Minister Ross took the decision to end the derogation permitting a 42 tonne maximum weight limit for lorries. The decision resulted in the maximum weight limit being reduced to 40 tonnes.

Longford/Westmeath Deputy Troy said, “The failure by Minister Ross to implement an extension of the derogation permitting a 42 tonne weight limit for lorries was a short-sighted decision. It created unnecessary pressure for haulage companies at a time when they were already under intense pressure as a result of Brexit.

“Minister Ross argued that the decision would assist with the maintenance of roads as heavier lorries would no longer be permitted on Irish roads. However the decision backfired spectacularly as it actually led to an increase in the number of trucks on roads as haulage companies were forced to split their cargo loads between multiple vehicles.

“I have raised this issue with Minister Ross on a number of occasions. Minister Ross acknowledged my concerns at this week’s meeting of the Oireachtas Transport Committee and committed to commencing a review of the situation. However Minister Ross has failed to set out a timeline for this review. He needs to make a statement on the matter and set out when exactly this review will commence and when he expects it to conclude.”