Longford Leader Motoring: Colton Motors unveils brand new showroom

Colton Motors Mullingar is delighted to unveil its newly renovated and completely revamped showroom and exterior.

Designed in conjunction with the SEAT Corporate Identity, the contemporary branding has transformed the showroom giving the dealership a modern appearance and a unique customer experience.

Colton Motors Mullingar is one of the largest SEAT showrooms in all of Ireland displaying eight cars including SEAT’s award winning SUV, the SEAT Ateca and new Leon.

In addition to the renovations, the Mullingar dealership recently appointed a new Sales Manager Richard Hickey and Service Manager PJ Kelly.

Both managers have a vast knowledge of the car industry and renewed the company’s approach to customer service and their customers.

Commenting on the recent renovations Keith Colton said it was wonderful for the company to have a showroom that could equate and reflect the strength of the SEAT brand.

“These renovations allow us to meet the growing needs of our customers while providing a first class experience of the SEAT vehicle range,” he added before pointing out that SEAT Ireland had seen incredible growth in the Irish car sales market with a 16.2% year on year increase for the first quarter in 2017.

“We’re now focused on maintaining that growth by going above and beyond for our customers.”

This remarkable makeover comes ahead of the eagerly anticipated new SEAT Ibiza road-show which will be arriving at Colton Motors Mullingar from June 6-10 next.

Already dubbed as the best super-mini in the market, customers are invited to drop in to hear about the latest technology and cutting-edge design.