Longford speeders detected during National Slow Down Day.

Two speeding offences that occurred in Longford feature among the notable detections list produced by Gardaí following the 24 hour period of National Slow Down Day.

One motorist was detected driving at 125 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N4 at Lackan, Edgeworthstown, Longford and another was caught travelling at 84 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R198 at Aghadegnan, Longford.



National Slow Down Day was held over a 24 hour period between 7am on Friday, May 26 and 7am on Saturday, May 27.



In total, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 134,739 vehicles and detected 226 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn, of the Roads Policing Bureau said, "We would like to thank the 134,513 drivers who were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limit and would encourage all drivers to drive safely, comply with and respect speed limits."

See some notable detections over the 24 hour period of National Slow Down Day:

• 125 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N4 at Lackan, Edgeworthstown, Longford

• 124 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N22 at Knocknagoul Farnanes Cork

• 84 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R198 at Aghadegnan, Longford, Longford

• 75 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R712 at Pennefatherslot, Kilkenny, Kilkenny

• 97 km/h in an 80km/h zone on the R586 at R772, Ashwood, Upper Gorey, Wexford

• 91 km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R586 at Murragh, Enniskeane, Cork

• 77 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R339, Monivea Road, Galway, Galway

• 71 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R711, Dock Road, Waterford, Waterford

• 94 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the N25 at Raheen, New Ross, Kilkenny

• 89km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R683 at Knockboy, Waterford, Waterford

• 131km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N3 at Daggan, Cavan, Cavan

• 65km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N80 Main Street, Stradbally, Laois

• 82km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R563 at Faha East, Faha, Kerry

• 65 km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Phibsborough Road, Dublin 7, Dublin

• 109 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on the R513 at Ballyfauskeen, Ballylanders, Limerick

• 100 km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R418 at Youngstown, Athy, Kildare

• 95 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the R463 at Gortatogher, Ardnacrusha, Clare

• 94 km/h in a 60km/h zone on the N25 at Raheen, New Ross, Kilkenny

• 121 in a 100 km/h zone on the N15 at Mount Temple, Grange, Sligo

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn, said, "I would like to thank the Road Safety Authority and all the organisations who were involved in and supported this campaign. Drivers, please, think about the consequences of speeding the next time you get behind the wheel and reduce your speed accordingly.”