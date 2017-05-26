Longford urged to drive safely as Gardaí detect 170 motorists travelling in excess of speed limit

Since 7am this morning, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe have checked in excess of 86,000 vehicles and detected 170 motorists travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Notable occurrences in recent hours:



• 77 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R339, Monivea Road, Galway, Galway

• 71 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R711, Dock Road, Waterford, Waterford

• 94 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the N25 at Raheen, New Ross, Kilkenny

• 89km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R683 at Knockboy, Waterford, Waterford

• 131km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N3 at Daggan, Cavan, Cavan

• 65km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N80 Main Street, Stradbally, Laois

• 82km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R563 at Faha East, Faha, Kerry

• 65 km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Phibsborough Road, Dublin 7, Dublin

• 109 km/h in a 80 km/h zone on the R513 at Ballyfauskeen, Ballylanders, Limerick

• 100 km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R418 at Youngstown, Athy, Kildare

• 95 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the R463 at Gortatogher, Ardnacrusha, Clare

• 121 in a 100 km/h zone on the N15 at Mount Temple, Grange, Sligo

The above details are provided as a reminder for motorists to "Slowdown” and help save lives on our roads.



The vast majority of drivers are safe and are complying with the speed limits.



Expected rainfall following the recent dry spell will make road surfaces slippery and drivers are reminded to reduce speed and drive to the conditions. Speed limits are the maximum permitted in perfect driving conditions. Road, weather and traffic conditions may require you to reduce speed further.