Time for Minister Ross to set out his vision for future of Bus Éireann

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Transport Robert Troy has welcomed the decision by the NBRU to accept the Labour Court recommendations put forward to end the Bus Éireann dispute and added that the Minister for Transport Shane Ross must now establish a stakeholder forum tasked with mapping out a sustainable future for Bus Éireann.

Deputy Troy said, “The decision by the NBRU to accept the Labour Court recommendation is a positive development. This follows on from the decision taken by SIPTU and Unite members earlier this month to endorse the recommendations. These developments mean that the focus can now shift towards mapping out a sustainable future for Bus Éireann.

“Minister Ross has been hiding behind this dispute over the last year as an excuse for not setting out his own vision for the semi-state company. It’s time for him to set out his stall and explain what steps he is going to take to secure the future of Bus Éireann.

“Minister Ross has already committed to establishing a stakeholder forum to chart a sustainable way forward for Bus Éireann. He needs to establish this forum without any further delays. This will help map out the future of the company, but the Minister cannot use it as another mechanism from shying away from doing his job,” concluded Deputy Troy.



Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross T.D., welcomed the results of the final ballot and the decision by all trade unions in Bus Éireann to accept the Labour Court's recommendation.



He stated, "I am pleased that all trade unions have voted to accept the Recommendation and that management and employees can now move on with building a successful and sustainable future for Bus Éireann.

"I would once again like to thank the Workplace Relations Commission and the Labour Court for their efforts to successfully bring about a settlement to this dispute.

"These institutions have once again shown that such disputes; however intractable; can be resolved by responsible parties.

"On that note, I would also like to thank management, trade unions and employees for their hard work to resolve this difficult dispute.

"As I have previously stated repeatedly, I am committed to establishing a dialogue with all public transport stakeholders and further details will be announced shortly."







