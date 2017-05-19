Longford has third highest NCT percentage failure rate in country

Figures released by the Road Safety Authority indicate that Longford has the third highest percentage fail rate in the country when it comes to the NCT test.

Clifden was the test centre with the highest fail rate as 61.3% of vehicles tested there did not hit the required mark in 2016. Monaghan's fail rate is 60.5% followed by third place Longford on 57.5%.

14,691 vehicles were tested at the Longford NCT Centre during 2016 and 8,447 failed, with 41.4% or 6,082 vehicles passing.



Neighbouring Cavan (56.4%), Carrick-on-Shannon (54.7%) and Mullingar (54.4%) also feature on the top ten percentage fail list.

Kilkenny has the highest pass rate in the country with 55% of cars passing at the first time of asking. In total, 28,712 cars were tested in Kilkenny, of which 15,791 passed.



In second place for passing vehicles was Killarney (54.1 per cent), followed by Portlaoise (53.9 per cent).

Across the Republic, a total of 1,465,702 cars were tested last year, with an overall pass rate of 47.2%.



The national failure rate was 51.7%.

Top 10 for fail percentage



1. Clifden 61.3%

2. Monaghan 60.5%

3. Longford 57.5%

4. Derrybeg 56.9%

5. Cavan 56.4%

6. Carlow 55.9%

7. Fonthill 55.6%

8. Carrick-on-Shannon 54.7%

9. Castlerea/Naas (Tied) Both 54.6%

10. Mullingar 54.4%

Top 10 for pass percentage



1. Kilkenny 55%

2. Killarney 54.1%

3. Portlaoise 53.9%

4. Deansgrange 53.7%

5. Abbeyfeale 53.4%

6. Ballinasloe 52.8%

7. Tralee 52.2%

8. Tullamore 51.9%

9. Carndonagh 51.6%

10 Macroom 51.2%