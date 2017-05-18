Mercedes-Benz Vito proves a reliable asset for Jack & Jill Foundation

Mercedes-Benz in Ireland is supporting the Jack & Jill Foundation’s fundraising drive for home nursing care and respite support for sick children nationwide via its donation of a Vito van to the children’s charity.

Operating from their headquarters in Johnstown, Kildare, the Vito has journeyed a distance of more than 100,000km, transporting goods between Jack & Jill’s charity boutiques and helping to provide for some 300 sick children and their families under the Foundation’s care.

Thanking Mercedes-Benz for its ongoing support, Hugo Jellett CEO of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation said: “The success of our charity shop network just wouldn’t be what it is today without the support of our very reliable and well-travelled Vito van and we are very grateful for this partnership with Mercedes-Benz."