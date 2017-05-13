'Greasy roads warning' to Longford motorists from AA Roadwatch following heavy rainfall

The fine period of weather experienced over the past few weeks has broken, and widespread rain and showers have been falling and are expected to continue across the weekend.



The recent spell of fine weather and the current conditions forecast means that the roads will be even more hazardous than usual as Arwen Foley, Editor of AA Roadwatch explains: “In fine weather, oil and rubber deposit build up on the roads. When the weather breaks, the deposit that has built up then mixes with the falling rainwater, which leads to the roads becoming much greasier than normal.”

The motoring organisation is also warning motorists to be on the lookout for vulnerable road users, particularly pedestrians and cyclists, as sudden downpours of rain are likely to lead to a reduction in visibility.

“Driving can be dangerous, especially if a motorist is driving at a speed not suitable for the weather conditions. Our advice for motorists is to drive at speeds suitable to the conditions, allow additional distance between themselves and other vehicles and keep an eye out for vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists in order to keep the roads as safe as possible."