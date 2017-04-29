Longford Leader Motoring: The all new Audi Q5 now available to test drive

The all-new Audi Q5 which is now available to buy in Athlone - has been awarded five stars in the Euro New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) - the organisation’s highest rating for safety.

The top score confirms that Audi’s best-selling model is also among the safest automobiles in its class.

The Audi Q5 showed off its strengths in every aspect of the assessment programme.

The new generation of the best-selling Audi model scored points for occupant protection, child safety and pedestrian protection.

Also contributing to the SUV’s five star rating were the driver assistance systems, which comes as standard and includes: pre sense city; an emergency braking system that reacts to vehicles up ahead of the car and to pedestrians.

The Q5 scored highly for crash safety, even though its overall weight has been reduced by up to 90 kg (198.4 lb).

The outstanding NCAP test results underscore the high standards the Audi brand upholds in the areas of active and passive safety, and in lightweight construction. Euro NCAP has been conducting comparative testing of new cars for crash safety since 1997.

The testing organisation’s membership comprises a number of European transport ministries and automobile clubs, insurance companies and consumer protection groups. Its comprehensive range of test requirements are considerably more demanding than the specifications set by European legislators.

