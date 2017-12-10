Motoring / Weather Alert: Gardaí ask Longford motorists to heed the changing conditions

Following the heavy falls of snow in parts of the country and with more forecast, Gardaí are urging Longford motorists to heed the changing conditions.



A Garda spokesperson said, "People living in areas where an Orange level weather warning has been issued should exercise extreme caution when travelling and avoid unnecessary journeys."





The Met Éireann Orange weather warning for Longford and other counties in Connacht, Ulster and Leinster and is valid until 11pm tonight, Sunday, December 10, and road and footpath conditions are likely to be treacherous tomorrow.

Snow and ice affecting many routes across the country today, with weather warnings from Met Éireann: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE. Take note of our driving advice: pic.twitter.com/zEbBQiolPc — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 10, 2017

Gardaí are advising ;

Drivers should be aware that it takes longer to stop a vehicle on an icy road so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.



Motorists should clear the windows and mirrors of your vehicles before you set off on your journey and carry a screen scraper and de-icer. Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass.

Ensure you remove ALL snow from your vehicle before commencing your journey as snow left on the roof will become loose and can drop onto the windscreen during braking, causing severe restriction to your vision.

It can also fall off during your drive and cause injury to pedestrians or a reflex action by another driver.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn, Roads Policing, said: "Please be aware that visibility is reduced in snowy conditions so drive slowly if you need to make a journey. Allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front. Motorcyclists/Cyclists should not comprise their safety by their 'need' to travel in icy/snowy conditions. Be safe".

Please listen to local media/social media for updates on the status of the weather warnings and/or advice issued by the emergency services. Please heed this advice.

Further information and updates can be obtained from Met Eireann www.met.ie

