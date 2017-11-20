Longford Leader Motoring: It's here - Peugeot's fastest and record-breaking seller

The eagerly awaited, multi-award winning new Peugeot 3008 is now on sale in Ireland.

The first vehicles will arrive in dealer showrooms this month.

Featuring the latest-generation Peugeot iCockpit with digital instrumentation as standard, the all-new 3008 SUV is a sophisticated and stylish vehicle that combines efficiency and high-levels of safety and technological equipment.

The range starts from €25,995 (ex-works) for the entry level Access 1.2 130bhp PureTech petrol version.

There is a wide range of petrol and diesel engines.

The 1.2-litre PureTech 130bhp turbo petrol engine, with CO2 emissions from just 117g/km, was voted International Engine of the Year in its category for the second-year running, earlier in 2016.

Engine

This engine is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox or with Peugeot’s latest generation EAT6 6-speed automatic transmission.

The 1.6 THP petrol 165bhp EAT6 6-speed automatic has emissions from 129g/CO2.

Four BlueHDi diesel engines are available, trim dependent, with CO2 emissions from 103g/km and power ranging between 100, 120, 150 and 180bhp.

The 2.0 litre BlueHDi 150bhp version is matched to a 6-speed manual gearbox, whilst the 1.6 BlueHDi 120bhp version is available with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed EAT6 automatic gearbox.