Michael Moore offering great deals on SKODA

It is also now easier than ever to upgrade your old car to a brand new ŠKODA, thanks to the new ŠKODA Scrappage EcoGrant.

Under this scheme Michael Moore Skoda will maximise the value of trade-in models, saving Westmeath car buyers thousands on their new ŠKODA.

In addition, for the duration of the Open Event, the ŠKODA EcoGrant can be combined with PCP / HP finance at just 1.9%APR, allowing customers to remove older, less efficient cars from the road and replace them with brand new ultra-efficient ŠKODA models.

Speaking ahead of the two-week long Open Event, Michael Moore Junior, Dealer Principal of Michael Moore Car Sales ŠKODA, said:

“We are delighted to be launching our 181 Offers at our Open Event over the next few weeks with two great offers; ŠKODA Scrappage EcoGrant and 0% finance.

“We have some really superb offers available for Wesmeath motorists this October and we’re looking forward to welcoming lots of new and familiar faces to our showroom.

“If you’re looking for great value then pop down and test drive one of our cars at any time over the course of the next two weeks – you won’t be disappointed!”

The ŠKODA Open Event will take place at Michael Moore Car Sales on the Dublin Road in Athlone, Co.Westmeath till the 31st of October.

0% APR finance will be offered across a range of ŠKODA models, including the Fabia, Rapid, Octavia, Yeti & Superb.

For further information on ŠKODA and their fantastic open event offers visit www.michaelmooreskoda.ie.