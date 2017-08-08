Heading to the Tullamore Show? Here's some advice for Longford motorists about getting there

Gardaí have released a detailed traffic plan for the upcoming Tullamore Show, due to take place on Sunday, August 13 on the grounds at Butterfield Estate, Blueball, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

This event attracts upwards of 60,000 visitors and approximately 20,000 vehicles each year.

The Showground is located on the outskirts of Tullamore on the N52 – Tullamore to Birr Road, approximately 7km from Tullamore town.

Gardai at Tullamore wish to advise motorists that delays in the area can be expected all day and that diversions will be in place.

People Attending the Show

Free car parking is provided adjacent to the show grounds and motorists will be directed along four dedicated routes to each of 4 car parks as follows:

NORTH/NORTH EAST TRAFFIC - (Kilbeggan, N52, N80 etc.)

Will be diverted via the Tullamore By-Pass to the Birr Road(N52) and access the Green Car Park adjacent to the Showgrounds.

WEST/NORTH WEST TRAFFIC – (From Athlone M6 direction)

Will be diverted off the M6 after Athlone and via Clara (R420), Coolnahiley and Rahan where they will be accommodated at the Yellow Car Park adjacent to the showgrounds.

SOUTH/SOUTH EAST TRAFFIC - (Portlaoise, Mountmellick, N.80 Direction)

Will be diverted at Killeigh Village towards the showgrounds, where they will be accommodated at the Blue car park.

SOUTH/SOUTH WEST TRAFFIC - (From Birr N52 Direction)

Will be diverted left at Blueball to the Red car park adjacent to the Showgrounds.

A periodic reversible one-way traffic system will operate around the Showgrounds at peak times in the morning and the evening. This will result in delays.

Motorists and local Residents etc., are asked to co-operate with the Gardai and Show Stewards and to follow all information signs which are there for their benefit.

No parking will be permitted on the diversion routes or roads in the vicinity of the Showgrounds. These will be ‘Tow Away Areas’.

EXHIBITORS

Are requested to follow Exhibitors Signs and to arrive before 9.30am in order to avoid delays. Please display Exhibitor Badges clearly. After 9.30am the Exhibitor Route will close, Exhibitor badges will be void and Exhibitors will have to use regular car parking facilities.

All exhibitors, with the exception of livestock, will be directed to the main site entrance situated on the Blueball/Rahan Road.

Livestock, including horses, will gain access to the site via the closed section of the N52. Please follow signs for Livestock.

DISABLED CAR PARK

A disabled car park is provided on the event site by organisers. All vehicles displaying disabled signs will be directed onto the event site. This car park will also accommodate elderly or infirm patrons.

All persons wishing to avail of Disabled Parking should follow signage for “Livestock Entrance” on the Great Wood Road. After 1pm please use the Blueball Entrance for Disabled Parking (Red Car-park).

FOR MOTORISTS NOT ATTENDING THE SHOW

Please note that a section of the N52 from Mucklagh to Blueball will be closed to non-show traffic from approximately 7am to 8pm on the day of the Show.

The following alternative routes are available to passing motorists, not attending the show and in order to avoid delays those motorists are asked to use the Signed Diversions:

1. Traffic travelling towards Tullamore from a South or Southwest direction can divert 2 km North of Birr at Kennedy’s Cross for Athlone, Tullamore, Kilbeggan or Mullingar and at Kilcormac for Mountmellick, Portlaoise or Portarlington.

2. Traffic travelling towards Tullamore from a North or Eastern direction can divert at Kilbeggan via Clara, Ferbane and Cloghan for Birr.

3. Traffic normally travelling through Tullamore from a South or Southeast direction can divert at Portlaoise via Portarlington and onto Rochfortbridge to the M6 motorway.

Delays on the day are unavoidable and passing motorists are asked to be patient, allow sufficient time for their journey and to use the signed diversion routes where possible.