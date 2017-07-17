Longford Motoring: Less than half of Irish motorists ‘very confident’ in carrying out basic car checks

Just under half of motorists describe themselves as very confident in their ability to change a wheel on their car in an emergency situation, according to research undertaken by AA Rescue.

In response to an AA survey of over 3,000 motorists, 46.73% of those polled stated they were very confident that they would be able to change a tyre in an emergency situation, with an additional 18.90% stating they were “somewhat confident” they would be able to do so.

On the opposite end of the scale, 14.93% of respondents stated they were not at all confident in their ability to change a tyre.

The survey also found that women were significantly less likely to be confident in their ability to change a tyre in an emergency situation.

Just 17.51% of female respondents stated they would be “very confident” in carrying out a wheel change, while 25.45% described themselves as “not very confident” and 26.87% stating they were “not at all confident” that they could change a wheel.

Meanwhile, 77.06% of male respondents stated they were “very confident” that they could properly change a tyre, with just 2.5% describing themselves as “not at all confident.”

The survey also found that 42.46% of Irish motorists feel very confident in correctly checking and changing their oil, while just 16.2% of those surveyed were at least somewhat confident when it comes to checking and changing brake pads.