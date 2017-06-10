Longford Leader Motoring: Peugeot announces exceptional 172-Sensation Days event offers

Gowan Distributors Limited, Peugeot Importers in Ireland, has announced details of the exceptional 172-Sensation Days event offers at Peugeot Dealerships, now on.

Passenger car offers include a five year warranty plus finance from as low as 0% APR, with up to €4,500 scrappage or €1,500 deposit contributions on selected models.

The Peugeot van range, including the new Peugeot Expert, Irish Van of the Year 2017, is on offer with a 3.9% APR finance rate plus scrappage of up to €4,000.

Colin Sheridan, Sales and Marketing Director at Gowan Distributors said: “The award-winning Peugeot range has never been as attractive or as affordable and our Dealer Network is seeing continued strong interest in the best-selling Peugeot 2008 SUV, Irish Small SUV of the Year 2017 and the new multi-award winning 3008 SUV, Car of the Year 2017.

During our Sensation Days event, a new Peugeot 308 is available from as little as €166 per month thanks to our sensational new 0% APR finance offer.

A new Peugeot 508 is available from €296 per month with a low-cost 3.9% APR plus customers will be offered €4,500 scrappage or €1,000 deposit contribution on top.

Furthermore, no matter the car model chosen, we aim to guarantee peace of mind motoring and our five year warranty across our car range delivers exactly that.”

He continued: “And van drivers also have incredible offers at Peugeot Dealers this summer with scrappage of up to €4,000.

The Peugeot Partner, Expert and Boxer are on offer with a 3.9% APR finance rate, meaning a customer can drive away in a new Peugeot van from as little as €220 per momth with a deposit of just 25%.”

The Peugeot 172-Sensation Days Event offers are applicable to registrations up to the 31st July and terms and conditions apply.

For further information logon to Peugeot.ie or contact your local Peugeot Dealer.

Pictured: A new Peugeot 308 is available from as little as €166p.m. with a sensational 0% APR finance offer during the 172-Sensation Days Event at Peugeot Dealers up to 31st July.