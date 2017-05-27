Longford Leader Motoring: Skoda names new compact SUV 'Karoq'

ŠKODA has announced that its new compact SUV will be called the KAROQ.

The name and its spelling originate from the language of the Alutiiq, an indigenous tribe who live on an island off the southern coast of Alaska.

For the name of the new compact SUV, ŠKODA has drawn on the spelling of the ŠKODA KODIAQ and in doing so, has implemented a consistent theme for naming the brand’s current and future SUV models.

The ŠKODA KAROQ was introduced to the public for the first time in Stockholm on May 18 last and the move represents a further milestone in ŠKODA’s SUV campaign.

“The ŠKODA KAROQ is a completely newly designed SUV that sets new benchmarks for our brand and its segment in every way,” said Padraig Campbell, Mullingar Autos Skoda.

“With this new SUV, we are taking the next logical step in our SUV strategy.

“The ŠKODA KAROQ impresses with its unique brand identity and a distinctive product identity and is introducing – alongside the typical ŠKODA strengths – the brand’s new, emotive design language into the compact SUV segment”.

As before with the ŠKODA KODIAQ, the people from Kodiak Island provided the inspiration for the name of the ŠKODA KAROQ.

The coordinates of the remote archipelago off the southern coast of Alaska are 57°N and 153°W, and its untamed, unspoilt landscape is fascinating.

“It is important to us to give our new SUV a powerful name,” continued Mr Campbell.

“It also forms part of a naming approach across our SUV models while at the same time, we are creating exceptional and memorable brand recognition value for our customers”.

You can test drive the new ŠKODA KAROQ at Mullingar Autos Ltd, Dublin Bridge, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. tel: 044 934 8755.