Exclusive launch for the New BMW 5 Series and MINI Countryman at Colm Quinn

BMW have introduced its latest model addition, the BMW 5 Series. To celebrate this, Colm Quinn will host an exclusive launch on Saturday, February 11 at both its Retail Centres in Athlone & Galway at 10.30am.

Come along for refreshments & canapés and enjoy some in-house entertainment whilst BMW’s newest model is proudly unveiled. This is your opportunity to be one of the first to test drive the new BMW 5 Series.

Setting new standards, “What Car? Car of the Year 2017”, the BMW 5 Series is the embodiment of the modern business saloon. Thanks to its dynamic and simultaneously elegant appearance, it convincingly meets the expectations that are placed today on a vehicle of its class: aesthetic athleticism and driving pleasure with state-of-the-art technology.

Powerful BMW TwinPower Turbo engines, intelligent lightweight construction, Integral Active Steering for first-class handling and agility as well as Adaptive Mode: the BMW 5 Series is designed for an ultimate athletic driving experience – to be always one decisive step ahead of the competition.



MINI Countryman

Every mile travelled on new roads provides new impressions and stories for sharing with friends and family. With the premiere of the second generation of the, the long-standing brand is continuing its advance into the premium compact segment.



The new MINI Countryman is the largest, most versatile model in the brand’s 57-year history. Its complete redevelopment goes hand in hand with significant enhancements in spaciousness, functionality, sportiness and premium features.

The New MINI Countryman will be unveiled in style on February 11 in Colm Quinn MINI, Athlone. Join the MINI team in the state of the art MINI Showroom at 12 noon.





Customers can look forward to MINI Goodie bags, in house entertainment, giveaways including an overnight stay at Grove Lane Glamping - Killarney, an overnight stay & cocktails in The House Hotel – Galway, Simone Mahler Skincare Hamper and more…. Refreshments and Nibbles will be served and children attending the event will be looked after with a junior goodie bag in our Kids Zone.

Begin your weekend adventure this Saturday with Colm Quinn MINI, Glasson Road, Athlone.

To attend the BMW or MINI exclusive launch or to book your Test Drive, please contact us on marketing@colmquinnbmw.ie or contact Niamh/Nicola on 090 64 65 888.

ALSO READ:

Colm Quinn BMW / MINI Business Partnership programme