Toyota Ireland announces Niall Breslin as new Ambassador for its ‘Built for a Better World’ brand programme

Multi-platinum selling song writer and co-founder of the wellbeing movement “A Lust for Life”, Niall Breslin, has come on board as an ambassador for Toyota Ireland's new ‘Built for a Better World’ brand programme which will embody a number of new initiatives designed to make a meaningful difference for the people in Ireland.

Niall will work closely with the team at Toyota on the development of new campaigns that credibly address real issues facing Irish families and motorists, with a concerted drive to creating a better future for all.

Michael Gaynor, Toyota Ireland’s Marketing Director said: “We are thrilled to be working with Niall on this exciting new venture. His innovative, energetic, and relentless approach to his work around mental health awareness perfectly reflects Toyota’s ‘Built for a Better World’ brand purpose and we are confident that together we can help make a genuine, positive change to the lives of Irish people.”

Commenting on his partnership with Toyota, Niall said: “It is rare to find a commercial entity that genuinely wants to make a meaningful difference and just ‘gets it’. For me personally, and the goals I have for A Lust for Life, there are so many positive synergies with what Toyota is aiming to achieve that this partnership just makes so much sense. I can’t wait to get stuck in and am really excited to showcase some of the brilliant things we’re working on in the coming months.”